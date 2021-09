2021’s awards and festival season begins with the Venice Film Festival, in its 78th annual celebration with Bong Joon-ho presiding as jury president. Highlights include sci-fi epic Dune, slasher sequel Halloween Kills, and new films from the varied likes of Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Pedro Almodovar (Parallel Mothers), Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho), and Ana Lily Amirpour (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon). Check out every movie screening at the fest that gets a Tomatometer score, updated as they come in, with our Venice 2021 Film Festival Scorecard.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO