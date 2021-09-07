CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'), effective immediately. Mr. Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and the Company's Executive Chairman.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises Names Leah Schweller Chief Financial Officer

Fills management role with deep finance and leadership experience. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox Named Chairman of the Board of Directors. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, has named Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer effective September 13, 2021. Leah is an accomplished financial professional with over 25 years of experience, including 15 years of public company tenure. Ms. Schweller will lead Charge's financial operations, investor relations, banking and advisory relationships.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ('Interra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Former Saris, Dorel Executive Jeff Frehner Named Chief Operating Officer at Lectric eBikes

PHOENIX (September 14, 2021) — Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, announced the hire of Jeff Frehner as its new chief operating officer. Frehner, a former executive at Saris Cycling Group and Dorel Sports, joins co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel in their mission to deliver high-quality, affordable electric bikes to an expanding community of riders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Price#Canada#Mwsnf#Company#Finnish#Australian#The Board Of Mawson#Greenstone Resources#Northern Vertex#Eclipse Mining#Hons#Mech#B Bus#Mawson Gold Limited#Maw#Mxr#Pinksheets#Victorian#Mineral Resource
theedgemarkets.com

KWAP property arm KWEST appoints new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) today welcomed the appointment of Hizzan Hamid as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its property arm KWEST Sdn Bhd, effective Sept 1. His appointment follows the departure of former KWEST CEO Sufian Abdullah, according to a statement by KWAP...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Michael Mangan Joins Siege Technologies as CFO

Michael Mangan, a veteran finance executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, has joined cybersecurity technology research and development company Siege Technologies as chief financial officer. “I look forward to helping the Siege team grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. It is exciting to get in the...
BUSINESS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Lyra Therapeutics (NSDQ:LYRA) announced today that it appointed Jason Cavalier as its new chief financial officer, effective today. Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra — which develops...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

UNFI Names Steve Dietz Chief Customer Officer

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has promoted Steve Dietz to the newly created role of chief customer officer effective Oct. 1. In his new role, Dietz will oversee UNFI’s sales efforts throughout the United States and Canada. Dietz has been UNFI’s president, Pacific region since 2018. As chief customer officer,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
St. Louis American

Adefioye named chief people officer at Emerson

Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial software firm. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Checkmarx Bolsters Executive Team with Appointment of Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer

20-year IBM veteran to oversee global marketing operations and growth strategies for leading AST provider. Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has named Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing significant cloud and SaaS experience to the role, Pearson will lead Checkmarx’s global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing, and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly-growing customer demand for AST solutions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chief Executive Officer Of Five9 Makes $839.68 Thousand Sale

Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer at Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Trollope sold 4,914 shares of Five9 at a price of $171.04 per share. The total transaction amounted to $839,679.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Applause Appoints Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ReForm Biologics Names Industry Veteran Jeff Hackman as President and Chief Executive Officer

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- ReForm Biologics, Inc., a company developing a new generation of innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey S. Hackman as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). ReForm also announced that John Sorvillo, the immediate past CEO, will stay on with the company as Chair of the Advisory Board.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techwire.net

Ed-Tech Firm Names Scott Drossos New Chief Executive

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Scott Drossos, a longtime tech leader with experience in startups, managed services and education tech, has been named chief executive officer of Apogee, a Texas-based firm specializing in ed tech.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy