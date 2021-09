TOLEDO, Ohio – Mel Reid has declared this the strongest European Solheim Cup team to date. Can they win on American soil for only the second time in Solheim history?. In a year in which Americans have won seven titles on the LPGA, compared to Europe’s two, and carry the biggest home-field advantage in Cup history due to pandemic travel restrictions, picking Europe to win the contest at the Inverness Club might seem risky.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO