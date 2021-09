The pandemic, as every study has shown, has been particularly punishing to low-wage workers and minority communities. But now there is data that shows the job recovery is also more grueling for these groups, and while there is no easy fix for the unrelenting inequality in New Jersey, our elected officials should heed the anxiety from the 500,000 unemployed people in our state whose benefits ran out earlier this week.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO