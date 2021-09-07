How to disable face and fingerprint recognition on Galaxy Z Flip 3/Galaxy Z Fold 3

Best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android Central 2021. Once upon a time, the idea of a foldable phone elicited "oohs" and "ahhs" at a futuristic concept people never thought they would actually see come to market. Now, several foldable phones have launched, but Samsung is already in its third iteration of its popular model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts plenty of upgrades compared to the previous generation model, including bigger screens, a better camera, more RAM and storage, and support for the S Pen. It's a versatile device that you'll want to do lots with, which requires some of the best accessories. First and foremost, you'll need a case, and we rounded up some of the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 3. But what other accessories can you buy for this smartphone? Here's what we found.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO