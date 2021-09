If there is a date that sticks out in Maty Ryan’s mind, it’s the 31st of January 2015. Exhausted, fatigued and under-duress, the Socceroos goalkeeper left it all out on the pitch, but after 90 minutes of brutal play, it wasn’t enough. Drifting into extra time and with chances of a maiden victory slowly slipping out of reach, Ryan steadied his nerves and joined his teammates in delivering one of the greatest football performances this country has ever seen. A somewhat unexpected 2-1 victory over South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup Final captured Australia’s first international title on home soil and cemented Ryan’s place in history. Six years down the line, he has a chance to go one better.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO