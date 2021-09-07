High School Football Focus: An amazing first week, led by Lake City beating Caledonia

What a way to usher in the 2021 high school football season in southeastern Minnesota. It starts, of course, with a story that wasn’t just seismic in this corner of the state, but registered to anyone in the country who pays attention to high school football dynasties. It was Caledonia — owner of a nation-best 71-game winning streak — losing for the first time since Nov. 15, 2014, when BOLD beat it in the state semifinals. Since then, there have been five straight state titles won by the Warriors and 71 straight games won overall.