CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MN

High School Football Focus: An amazing first week, led by Lake City beating Caledonia

By Pat Ruff
Post-Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a way to usher in the 2021 high school football season in southeastern Minnesota. It starts, of course, with a story that wasn’t just seismic in this corner of the state, but registered to anyone in the country who pays attention to high school football dynasties. It was Caledonia — owner of a nation-best 71-game winning streak — losing for the first time since Nov. 15, 2014, when BOLD beat it in the state semifinals. Since then, there have been five straight state titles won by the Warriors and 71 straight games won overall.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owatonna, MN
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Lake City, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Blooming Prairie, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Education
City
Caledonia, MN
City
Plainview, MN
City
Hayfield, MN
City
Millville, MN
Lake City, MN
Sports
Owatonna, MN
Sports
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Focus#High School Football#Football Team#American Football#Warriors#Tigers#Grand Meadow#Triton#K M#Rb Lb Noah Smith#Td#Southland#Spartans#Huskies Mayo
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy