CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ecuador eyes new Galapagos marine reserve to limit commercial fishing

By Alexandra Valencia
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avid8_0boa9ygI00

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s government is considering creating a new marine reserve near the Galapagos Islands to protect migratory species of turtles, whales and sharks threatened by industrial fishing and climate change.

A massive Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos gained global attention here last year over concerns about the potential impact to marine wildlife in the remote islands that inspired British scientist Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.

Ecuador has little recourse to prevent Chinese fleets from fishing at the edge of its waters, but can limit the activities of its own domestic commercial fishing industry, said Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique.

“This plan, if it goes ahead, would have social, economic and environmental impacts,” Manrique said in an interview. He acknowledged that the idea faces pushback from industry groups.

“In terms of the environment there’s no question that having more area in reserve offers more protection. It’s the other two issues that are in discussion.”

The proposal would triple the size of the existing 133,000 square km (51,352 square mile) reserve, one of the largest in the world, helping reduce the likelihood of migratory species getting caught in the nets of Ecuador’s fishing fleet.

That would help protect a vast array of marine wildlife including five endangered species that migrate between the Galapagos and Cocos Island, a territory of Costa Rica located in the Pacific Ocean.

The proposed plan comes as the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity prepares for an October summit on protecting nature that will include discussions of proposals such as putting at least a third of the planet under conservation within a decade.

Climate change also threatens to reduce reproduction rates of marine wildlife and change their migratory patterns, according to a document outlining the proposal to increase the area under conservation.

Ecuador’s industrial fishing fleet gets nearly a third of its catch from the waters around the Galapagos. And fishing provides nearly a third of Ecuador’s non-oil exports, totaling more than $1.5 billion in 2020, according to the central bank.

“We agree the Galapagos is a treasure of humanity that must be cared for, but we do not share the technical foundations of the new reserve,” said Bruno Leone of Ecuador’s National Chamber of Fisheries.

Ecuador in 2017 impounded a Chinese fishing vessel caught carrying 300 tonnes of endangered or near-extinct species of sharks, a major embarrassment for the Chinese fishing industry.

The Chinese fleets for several years have spent the summer months fishing for jumbo squid just at the edge of the Galapagos Exclusive Economic Zone, a marine area where ships can exploit natural or mineral sources only with Ecuador’s permission.

China insists its fishing vessels follow international fishing regulations and have not illegally entered protected waters.

One 2016 scientific research paper said there is not enough data to understand jumbo squid population and migratory patterns in Ecuadorean waters, creating a risk of overfishing.

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Ecuador

For years, Nina Gualinga has been a fierce and internationally recognised defender of the Ecuadorean Amazon and its Indigenous peoples, as well as Indigenous women in the face of social inequality. Hers is a constant struggle to keep an area alive that is threatened by extractivism, violence, and climate change.
LIFESTYLE
IBTimes

Outcry As Faroe Islands Slaughter 1,400 Dolphins In A Day

The government of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory, faced an outcry on Tuesday over the culling of more than 1,400 white-sided dolphins in a day in what was said to be the single biggest hunt in the northern archipelago. "There is no doubt that the Faroese whale hunts...
ANIMALS
finehomesandliving.com

Ecuador's Secret Beauties

Despite its stunning beauty and unique history, Ecuador remains curiously under-the-radar, which of course, makes it the perfect destination for adventurous travelers! Described locally as 'four countries in one, it is the ultimate land of contrasts, with volcanic mountain landscapes, deep verdant jungles and cloud forests, Incan ruins, the mighty Amazon, and the unique flora and fauna of the Galapagos.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
foxsanantonio.com

Giant rodents encroaching into upscale suburb in Argentina

NORDELTA, Argentina - Groups of capybara, a giant South American rodent species, have been encroaching into an upscale suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The increasingly confident animals can be seen wandering through streets and gardens in the Nordelta district. But resident Gabriel Iglesias said the area's relationship with the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fishing Industry#Fishing Vessel#Chinese#British#Environment#Ecuadorean
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Guardian

Outcry over killing of almost 1,500 dolphins on Faroe Islands

Even the staunchest defenders of traditional whaling in the Faroe Islands have condemned the “cruel and unnecessary” massacre on Sunday of a superpod of nearly 1,500 dolphins, which were driven into shallow waters of the Skálabotnur beach on the island of Eysturoy and left writhing for hours before being killed.
ANIMALS
audacy.com

Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy