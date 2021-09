Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday arrested four leaders of one of the city's most prominent pro-democracy groups. Four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were arrested after they said police sought details about its funding and membership as part of an investigation into whether it was acting as a "foreign agent" in violation of the government's sweeping national security law.

