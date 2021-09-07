CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Fake Chapter Records

theridgewoodblog.net
Cover picture for the articleMaywood NJ, Fake Chapter Records celebrate 25 years with a label retrospective, The First 25 Years out 11/11/2021 When he started Fake Chapter Records in his college dorm in NJ, Gilligan never imagined his label would be old enough to rent a car. On November 11th, 25 years to the day of the first cassette, Fake Chapter will release a retrospective comp, The First 25 Years in celebration of his diverse catalog of indie rock, power pop, punk, acoustic and more. There are 25 tracks, and three singles will be released from Thirsty Curses (acoustic version of their “You Don’t Have To Tell Me You Love Me,” Arms and Sleepers’ new single “C’était Un Rendez-Vous” and The Art of the Soul’s piano instrumental of “Happy,” the popular Ned’s Atomic Dustbin single.

