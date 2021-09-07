CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

By Yuliya Talmazan
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.

