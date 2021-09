President Biden toured storm-ravaged areas of New York and New Jersey Tuesday and placed blame for the devastation on climate change. "People are beginning to realize this is much, much bigger than anyone was willing to believe," Biden told residents of Queens, New York, during his remarks following a tour through the neighborhood. "And the whole segment of our population denying this thing called climate change. Even the climate skeptics are seeing that this really does matter."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO