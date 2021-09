At some point, this won’t seem so remarkable, but three women took top awards in Venice over the weekend. It may not yet be a trend to bank on, but prospects for female directors finally seem to be looking up. In April, Chloé Zhao won best picture and director Oscars for Nomadland. In July, the Palme d’Or went to Julia Ducournau’s Titane. And on Saturday evening, Jane Campion won a Silver Lion for best director for The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal won the award for best screenplay for The Lost Daughter, and Audrey Diwan won the Golden Lion for her second feature, Happening.

