‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

Actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series “The Wire,” was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54. Williams was found dead at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities found Williams in his apartment, located in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Williams’ longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”