Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Boots has revealed her role in the upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' tour. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year, and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has announced she will be singing backing vocals, as well as playing live keyboards and synthesisers at the shows, which is a dream come true for the "life-long ABBA fan".

KIIK 104.9

ABBA Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

ABBA have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

ABBA Announce Reunion Album Voyage & Share Two New Songs, Their First In 39 Years

ABBA, the globally beloved Swedish pop titans, basically broke up in 1982, though they never officially announced it. They released The Visitors, their last album, in 1981, and they spent decades denying any speculation that they’d ever get back together. But now it’s happening. ABBA’s reunion has been in the works for a long time now. Back in 2018, the members of ABBA announced that they had gotten back together and recorded two new songs. But those songs didn’t arrive, and last year, the pandemic put all ABBA-reunion plans on hold. Today, though, ABBA finally shared those two long-promised new songs, and they also announced that they’ve made a whole new album.
MUSIC
UPI News

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years, 'Voyage'

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA will drop its first studio album in 40 years, Voyage, in a couple months. Band members and co-composers of the musical Mamma Mia! based on ABBA songs, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, teased the new album to drop on Nov. 5, in an Instagram post and video. Other bandmates include singers Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

ABBA announces ‘Voyage’ album & concert

ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27, 2022, and a brand new studio album.
MUSIC
Agnetha Faltskog
Benny Andersson
Little Boots
brooklynvegan.com

ABBA announcing ‘Voyage’ with ‘historic livestream’ (watch)

ABBA are getting ready to announce something at what they're calling a "historic livestream" today (9/2) at 12:45 PM Eastern. The livestream was announced last week via a verified Twitter account, ABBA Voyage, and ahead of it there are billboards in major cities around the world this morning, featuring the band in TRON-looking outfits, with the tagline "The future of ABBA begins today." (See billboards in London below.) As to what "Voyage" is -- an album? a tour? both? something else? -- that remains to be seen, but you can watch via ABBA's YouTube channel below.
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans are eagerly awaiting news that the group are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream today (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40 years since...
MUSIC
TechRadar

Bjorn again: Is the Abba Voyage digital concert tech the future of live music?

My my! Abba are back – but not as you’ve ever seen them before. It’s been forty years since the Swedish foursome, responsible for some of the most recognisable songs in pop music history, last released new music. But Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are back with new tracks – a new album, Abba Voyages, to be released in November 2021 – and more excitingly, new live shows.
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA Is Returning With New Studio Album 'Voyage' & Virtual Concerts

Mamma Mia! Thursday (Sept. 2) brought some great news for ABBA fans across the globe. The mega-selling Swedish quartet announced that they have reunited after almost four decades apart and recorded a new album, Voyage, which they will perform a run of shows in a specially built arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London beginning on May 27, 2022.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage: Fans in frenzy as Benny and Bjorn arrive in London ahead of mystery announcement

Abba fans have flooded the internet with speculation ahead of a mysterious announcement later today (2 August).The Swedish pop hitmakers are expected to confirm the launch of new music, a tour, or some other kind of project.Last week, a verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way.Singers Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have been pictured arriving in London ahead of the announcement, which will be made via a livestream today at 5.45pm. You can watch it by clicking here.On social media, fans of Abba shared their opinions about what exactly the Abba Voyage...
MUSIC
The Press

ABBA break pre-order album sales record with Voyage

ABBA's new album has surpassed 80,000 pre-orders in the UK within just three days. The legendary Swedish pop group are set to release 'Voyage' - their first studio album in 40 years - on November 5, and momentum is already building towards the release date of their new record. Universal...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage: How do the real-life bandmembers compare to their digital counterparts?

Abba fans have reacted in delight to the news that the Swedish pop group are reforming to release new music.Yesterday (2 September), the “Waterloo” hitmakers announced the release of a new album, Voyage, which will be released on 5 November via Polydor/Universal Music.Two singles from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, are now available to stream online.The group, which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, also announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of the band’s original members appear on stage digitally.A...
MUSIC
The Drum

TMW Unlimited opens up on the ‘secret’ voyage of marketing Abba back to life

Pop giants Abba will soon return to the public eye with an ambitious tech-enabled concert performance and album after a 40-year break. TMW Unlimited has been serving as strategic marketing consultant of record – in utter secret. Chief executive Chris Mellish explains how the agency helped to cook up this surprise return.
MUSIC
NME

Little Boots to perform in live band at ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concerts

Little Boots has revealed that she will perform as part of ABBA‘s upcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts in London. The Swedish pop icons announced the “revolutionary” live experience last week (September 2), while also sharing their first new songs in 40 years: ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Debut New Songs, Announce ‘Voyage’ Album And 2022 Digital Show

ABBA have today announced confirmation of their return for the first time in 40 years, with two new songs, an upcoming complete new album and, in 2022, a revolutionary digital concert spectacular. The quartet of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, one of the most successful pop groups of all time,...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Baek Ah Yeon sits down to reveal the physical copy of her upcoming 5th mini-album 'Observe'

Baek Ah Yeon revealed the physical copy of her upcoming 5th mini-album, 'Observe,' and continues to prepare for her comeback. The solo singer has been releasing teaser photos and teaser clips ahead of the release of her album. Just a day before, she released a highlight medley giving a preview of all the tracks to her fifth mini-album. The album includes five tracks, including her title track "0%."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Abba Voyage tour – live: How to get tickets for the London concert experience

In case you hadn’t heard, Abba are back, with the Swedish band reuniting for a four-year concert residency to accompany their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. Set for release on 5 November, the much-anticipated comeback will feature entirely new songs – including a Christmas tune – with two tracks already unveiled; “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.
MUSIC
TechRadar

How to stream the new ABBA Voyage songs online

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is ready to make us fall in love with its disco-pop tracks all over again with its new studio album, Voyage. While the full album won't be playable until 5 November later this year, you can listen to the first two tracks online right now.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA Voyage tour: How to get tickets to the band’s concert in London

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.Tickets for the residency go on sale on 7 September. To get early access, fans will need to pre-order Voyage before midday on 4 September or sign up for early access on ABBA’s website.Pre-registration for tickets starts at 6pm tonight (2 September) via abbavoyage.com General sale tickets will go on sale here.Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.
MUSIC

