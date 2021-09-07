Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m automatic diver watch range

Experience high-quality, high-resolution footage with the RICOH GR IIIx camera. This camera’s highlight is its 26.1 mm F2.8 GR lens that provides exceptional image quality while keeping the design slim. It delivers more depth and naturalness to images, thanks to the 40 mm standard angle of view. Furthermore, the RICOH GR IIIx comes with a GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine to optimize image resolving power along with 24.24 effective megapixels for high-resolution images. Moreover, you’ll no longer have to wait for your camera to focus on a subject because its hybrid AF system provides high-speed focusing operation. In particular, this system detects a subject’s face or eyes and focuses on them. You can also change the main subject on the 3-inch touchscreen. Finally, feel in control with 22 Image Control modes to adjust hue, key, graininess, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO