Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m automatic diver watch range
The Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m dive watch has this month launched on Kickstarter providing you with the chance to own a precision diving watch designed and built from the ground up to deliver the “ultimate diver watches experience” say its creators. Combining function with athletics yet still ensuring that it meets the highest level of quality the Circle 5ive Torpedo is available with a number of different watch faces and trims including black with brushed stainless steel casing, blue and green with ceramic bezel, embossed dial and brushed stainless steel bracelet all featuring a Seiko NH35A automatic movement.www.geeky-gadgets.com
