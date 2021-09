NOTTINGHAM, MD—The first meetings of the Northeast Area Elementary Boundary Study Committee, which has been charged with creating new attendance boundaries for the new northeast elementary school and a new, larger Red House Run Elementary School, has been rescheduled. The meeting will now be held on Wednesday, September 22nd. The public is invited to attend the 6-8 p.m. meeting online … Continue reading "Boundary process for new northeast area elementary schools set to begin next week" The post Boundary process for new northeast area elementary schools set to begin next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO