MPD cancels search for missing 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 6:30 A.M.:

Memphis police have canceled the search for 10-year-old Jordan Morton.

MPD said Morton returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who may be in danger.

Jordan Morton was last seen Monday night around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dromedary, police said.

Jordan is 4′ tall, 80 lbs., with short hair.

Police said he was wearing a gray shirt and green shorts with white stripes.

He is possibly riding a green bike.

If you see him or have any information, call MPD at 901.545.2677.

