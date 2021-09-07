'Hadestown,' hip-hop, Handel: Fall arts scene heats up from Boston to the South Shore

Autumn is our favorite season. It’s got everything: bonus beach days, leaf peeping, baseball playoffs, the NFL, Friday night high school football and a bounty of arts and entertainment choices. From Broadway hits to classic rockers to rarely seen paintings, fall in Boston and on the South Shore looks colorful. We've selected 40 of fall's most fabulous offerings that are happening between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Mark your calendars, but do keep in mind the spread of the delta variant has prompted many arts organizations to tighten COVID restrictions again. Check with individual venues and groups for cancellations, mask mandates, postponements and other policies.