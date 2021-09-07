CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

'Hadestown,' hip-hop, Handel: Fall arts scene heats up from Boston to the South Shore

Patriot Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn is our favorite season. It’s got everything: bonus beach days, leaf peeping, baseball playoffs, the NFL, Friday night high school football and a bounty of arts and entertainment choices. From Broadway hits to classic rockers to rarely seen paintings, fall in Boston and on the South Shore looks colorful. We've selected 40 of fall's most fabulous offerings that are happening between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Mark your calendars, but do keep in mind the spread of the delta variant has prompted many arts organizations to tighten COVID restrictions again. Check with individual venues and groups for cancellations, mask mandates, postponements and other policies.

www.patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dedham, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Cohasset, MA
City
Norwell, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
City
Duxbury, MA
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Reuters

S.Korea, China hold talks over N.Korea missile test, stalled diplomacy

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over North Korea's recent missile test and stalled denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. The meeting came days after North Korea said it successfully tested a new, strategic long-range...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy