Adults spend a lot of time at work and many of us struggle to find the time to be physically active. According to the American Heart Association, we are spending more of our workday sitting as sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. There are many benefits to increasing the amount of time you spend being physically active such as lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer. If it is a struggle to find 30 minutes to be physically active at one time, try 10-minute walking breaks during your workday.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO