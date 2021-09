In the spring and summer of 2020, in the wake of the global protests after the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, bookstores and libraries saw a huge influx of interest in books by Black authors, especially books about antiracism. Buying books is definitely a good place to start, but it is only that: a starting point. In order to create any lasting change in the United States (and globally), we have to do more than buy and/or request books from the library. First, we all have to read those books. Simply owning them or being able to say we’ve skimmed them is not enough. Second, and most importantly, we all have to put what we learn in them to use.

