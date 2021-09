An adventure with cool combat and a wonderful, wacky world. Doesn't shake things up as much as you might expect, but it's still a fun journey nonetheless. Given it's called Lost In Random, you'd expect Zoink Games' new game to be filled with all sorts of oddities and twists and turns and things. Well, it sort of is. And it sort of isn't. I had hoped it would surprise me more, actually. This is a strategy-combat-meets-adventure game that's solid fun and has some great personality, but it gets a little too comfortable to knock you for six.

