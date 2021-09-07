CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Increased NKX6.1 expression and decreased ARX expression in alpha cells accompany reduced beta-cell volume in human subjects

By Yukari Fujita
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic islet cells have plasticity, such as the abilities to dedifferentiate and transdifferentiate. Islet cell conversion to other characteristic cell is largely determined by transcription factors, but significance of expression patterns of these transcription factors in human islet cells remained unclear. Here, we present the NKX6.1-positive ratio of glucagon-positive cells (NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio) and the ARX-negative ratio of glucagon-positive cells (ARX−/GCG+ ratio) in 34 patients who were not administered antidiabetic agents. Both of NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio and ARX−/GCG+ ratio negatively associated with relative beta cell area. And these ratios did not have significant correlation with other parameters including age, body mass index, hemoglobin A1c, fasting plasma glucose level or relative alpha-cell area. Our data demonstrate that these expression ratios of transcription factors in glucagon-positive cells closely correlate with the reduction of beta-cell volume in human pancreas.

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Phys.org

New tool to probe the control of protein production in human cells

SAHMRI researchers have developed 'capCLIP', an entirely new method of looking at how cells control the timing and targeting of protein synthesis, a process which, when it malfunctions, is critical to the development of serious diseases and disorders. SAHMRI's Cell Signalling and Gene Regulation research group, led by Professor Chris...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Diabetes Care#Nkx#Type 2 Diabetes#Transdifferentiate#Nkx6 1 Positive#Arx Gcg#Rna#Mafa#Dpp 4
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression

Radiation-induced colitis is a common clinical problem after radiation therapy and accidental radiation exposure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) have immunosuppressive functions that use a variety of mechanisms to alter both the innate and the adaptive immune systems. Here, we demonstrated that radiation exposure in mice promoted the expansion of splenic and intestinal MDSCs and caused intestinal inflammation due to the increased secretion of cytokines. Depletion of monocytic MDSCs using anti-Ly6C exacerbated radiation-induced colitis and altered the expression of inflammatory cytokine IL10. Adoptive transfers of 0.5 Gy-derived MDSCs ameliorated this radiation-induced colitis through the production IL10 and activation of both STAT3 and SOCS3 signaling. Intestinal-inflammation recovery using 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs was assessed using histological grading of colitis, colon length, body weight, and survival rate. Using in vitro co-cultures, we found that 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs had higher expression levels of IL10 and SOCS3 compared with 5 Gy-induced MDSCs. In addition, IL10 expression was not enhanced in SOCS3-depleted cells, even in the presence of 0.5 Gy-induced monocytic MDSCs. Collectively, the results indicate that 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs play an important immunoregulatory role in this radiation-induced colitis mouse model by releasing anti-inflammatory cytokines and suggest that IL10-overexpressing mMDSCs may be potential immune-therapy targets for treating colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

A compendium of uniformly processed human gene expression and splicing quantitative trait loci

Many gene expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) studies have published their summary statistics, which can be used to gain insight into complex human traits by downstream analyses, such as fine mapping and co-localization. However, technical differences between these datasets are a barrier to their widespread use. Consequently, target genes for most genome-wide association study (GWAS) signals have still not been identified. In the present study, we present the eQTL Catalogue (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/eqtl), a resource of quality-controlled, uniformly re-computed gene expression and splicing QTLs from 21 studies. We find that, for matching cell types and tissues, the eQTL effect sizes are highly reproducible between studies. Although most QTLs were shared between most bulk tissues, we identified a greater diversity of cell-type-specific QTLs from purified cell types, a subset of which also manifested as new disease co-localizations. Our summary statistics are freely available to enable the systematic interpretation of human GWAS associations across many cell types and tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

Vaccine genetics of IGHV1-2 VRC01-class broadly neutralizing antibody precursor naïve human B cells

A successful HIV vaccine eliciting broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) must overcome the hurdle of being able to activate naive precursor B cells encoding features within their germline B cell receptors (BCR) that allow recognition of broadly neutralizing epitopes. Knowledge of whether bnAb precursor B cells are circulating at sufficient frequencies within individuals in communities heavily impacted by HIV may be important. Using a germline-targeting eOD-GT8 immunogen and high-throughput droplet-based single-cell BCR sequencing, we demonstrate that large numbers of paired BCR sequences from multiple donors can be efficiently screened to elucidate precursor frequencies of rare, naive VRC01-class B cells. Further, we analyzed IGHV1-2 allelic usage among three different cohorts; we find that IGHV1-2 alleles traditionally thought to be incompatible with VRC01-class responses are relatively common in various human populations and that germline variation within IGHV1-2 associates with gene usage frequencies in the naive BCR repertoire.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneity of programmed death-ligand 1 expression and infiltrating lymphocytes in paired resected primary and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Metastatic tumors (MTs) may show different characteristics of the immune microenvironment from primary tumors (PTs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The heterogeneity of immune markers in metastatic NSCLC and its associated factors has not been well demonstrated. In this study, 64 surgically resected specimens of paired PTs and MTs were obtained from 28 patients with NSCLC. Multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF; panel including programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), Cytokeratin, CD8, and CD68) was performed on whole sections. The heterogeneity of the immune contexture of PD-L1 expression, infiltrating lymphocytes, and immune-to-tumor cell distances was quantified via digital image analysis. In a quantitative comparison of MTs and corresponding PTs, MTs showed higher PD-L1 expression levels, lower density of CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), and longer spatial distance between CTLs and tumor cells. Subgroup analysis, which associated clinical factors, revealed that the heterogeneity of immune markers was more obvious in extrapulmonary, metachronous, and treated MTs, while fewer differences were observed in intrapulmonary, synchronous, and untreated MTs. In particular, MTs showed significantly higher PD-L1 expression and lower lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations. Prognosis analysis showed that an increased density of CD8+ CTLs in MTs was associated with better overall survival (OS). Therefore, significant discrepancies in PD-L1 expression and lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC are most likely associated with temporal heterogeneity with a history of anti-treatment and correlated with EGFR mutations. The detection of immune markers in re-obtained metastatic specimens may be required for immunotherapy prediction in these patients with metastatic NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heterologous production of hyaluronic acid in Nicotiana tabacum hairy roots expressing a human hyaluronan synthase 2

Hyaluronic acid (HA), a unique polysaccharide with excellent Physico-chemical properties, is broadly used in pharmaceutical, biomedical, and cosmetic fields. It is widely present in all vertebrates, certain bacterial strains, and even viruses while it is not found in plants, fungi, and insects. HA is naturally synthesized by a class of integral membrane proteins called Hyaluronic acid synthase (HAS). Thus far, industrial production of HA is carried out based on either extraction from animal sources or large-scale microbial fermentation. The major drawbacks to using these systems are contamination with pathogens and microbial toxins. Recently, the production of HA through recombinant systems has received considerable attention. Plants are eco-friendly ideal expression systems for biopharmaceuticals production. In this study, the optimized human hyaluronic acid synthase2 (hHAS2) sequence was transformed into Nicotiana tabacum using Agrobacterium rhizogenes. The highest rhHAS2 concentration of 65.72 ng/kg (wet weight) in transgenic tobacco hairy roots was measured by the human HAS2 ELISA kit. The HA production in the transgenic hairy roots was verified by scanning electron microscope (SEM) and quantified by the HA ELISA kit. The DPPH radical scavenging activity of HA with the highest concentration of 0.56 g/kg (wet weight) showed a maximum activity of 46%. Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) analyses revealed the high molecular weight HA (HMW-HA) with about > 0.8 MDa.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of human blastocyst-like structures from pluripotent stem cells

Human blastocysts are comprised of the first three cell lineages of the embryo: trophectoderm, epiblast and primitive endoderm, all of which are essential for early development and organ formation. However, due to ethical concerns and restricted access to human blastocysts, a comprehensive understanding of early human embryogenesis is still lacking. To bridge this knowledge gap, a reliable model system that recapitulates early stages of human embryogenesis is needed. Here we developed a three-dimensional (3D), two-step induction protocol for generating blastocyst-like structures (EPS-blastoids) from human extended pluripotent stem (EPS) cells. Morphological and single-cell transcriptomic analyses revealed that EPS-blastoids contain key cell lineages and are transcriptionally similar to human blastocysts. Furthermore, EPS-blastoids are similar with human embryos that were cultured for 8 or 10 days in vitro, in terms of embryonic structures, cell lineages and transcriptomic profiles. In conclusion, we developed a scalable system to mimic human blastocyst development, which can potentially facilitate the study of early implantation failure that induced by developmental defects at early stage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Susceptibility and cytokine responses of human neuronal cells to multiple circulating EV-A71 genotypes in India

Enterovirus-A71 (EV-A71) associated Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a highly contagious viral infection affecting children in Asia–Pacific region and has become a major threat to public health. Although several EV-A71 genotypes (C, D, and G) were isolated in India in recent years, no recognizable outbreak of EV-A71 caused HFMD, Acute Flaccid paralysis (AFP) or encephalitis have been reported so far. It is essential to study the pathogenicity or cell tropism of these Indian isolates in order to understand their tendency to cause disease. We investigated the susceptibility and cytokine responses of indigenous EV-A71 genotypes (D and G) isolated from cases of AFP and genotype C viruses isolated from cases of HFMD and encephalitis, in human cells in-vitro. Although all three EV-A71 genotypes could infect and replicate in human muscle and neuronal cells, the genotype D virus showed a delayed response in human neuronal cells. Quantification of cytokine secretion in response to these isolates followed by confirmation with gene expression assays in human neuronal cells revealed significantly higher secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-α IL-8, IL-6, IP-10 (p < 0.001) in G genotype infected cells as compared to pathogenic C genotypes whereas the genotype D virus could not induce any of the inflammatory cytokines. These findings will help to better understand the host response to indigenous EV-A71 genotypes for management of future EV-A71 outbreaks in India, if any.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Glycosylation reduces the glycan-independent immunomodulatory effect of recombinant Orysata lectin in Drosophila S2 cells

Several plant lectins, or carbohydrate-binding proteins, interact with glycan moieties on the surface of immune cells, thereby influencing the immune response of these cells. Orysata, a mannose-binding lectin from rice, has been reported to exert immunomodulatory activities on insect cells. While the natural lectin is non-glycosylated, recombinant Orysata produced in the yeast Pichia pastoris (YOry) is modified with a hyper-mannosylated N-glycan. Since it is unclear whether this glycosylation can affect the YOry activity, non-glycosylated rOrysata was produced in Escherichia coli (BOry). In a comparative analysis, both recombinant Orysata proteins were tested for their carbohydrate specificity on a glycan array, followed by the investigation of the carbohydrate-dependent agglutination of red blood cells (RBCs) and the carbohydrate-independent immune responses in Drosophila melanogaster S2 cells. Although YOry and BOry showed a similar carbohydrate-binding profiles, lower concentration of BOry were sufficient for the agglutination of RBCs and BOry induced stronger immune responses in S2 cells. The data are discussed in relation to different hypotheses explaining the weaker responses of glycosylated YOry. In conclusion, these observations contribute to the understanding how post-translational modification can affect protein function, and provide guidance in the selection of the proper expression system for the recombinant production of lectins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sequences in the cytoplasmic tail of SARS-CoV-2 Spike facilitate expression at the cell surface and syncytia formation

The Spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2 binds ACE2 to direct fusion with host cells. S comprises a large external domain, a transmembrane domain, and a short cytoplasmic tail. Understanding the intracellular trafficking of S is relevant to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and to vaccines expressing full-length S from mRNA or adenovirus vectors. Here we report a proteomic screen for cellular factors that interact with the cytoplasmic tail of S. We confirm interactions with the COPI and COPII vesicle coats, ERM family actin regulators, and the WIPI3 autophagy component. The COPII binding site promotes exit from the endoplasmic reticulum, and although binding to COPI should retain S in the early Golgi where viral budding occurs, there is a suboptimal histidine residue in the recognition motif. As a result, S leaks to the surface where it accumulates and can direct the formation of multinucleate syncytia. Thus, the trafficking signals in the tail of S indicate that syncytia play a role in the SARS-CoV-2 lifecycle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Further validation of the efficacy of mesenchymal stem cell infusions for reducing mortality in COVID-19 patients with ARDS

Recent double-blind, randomized, controlled trials reported that human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) infusions in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) could diminish cytokine storm and lung damage. While these outcomes are significant, additional phase II/III trials are required to validate the efficacy of MSCs to improve the survival of COVID-19 patients with ARDS. Future studies also need to assess the efficacy of MSCs to prevent long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The RAD51 recombinase protects mitotic chromatin in human cells

The RAD51 recombinase plays critical roles in safeguarding genome integrity, which is fundamentally important for all living cells. While interphase functions of RAD51 in maintaining genome stability are well-characterised, its role in mitosis remains contentious. In this study, we show that RAD51 protects under-replicated DNA in mitotic human cells and, in this way, promotes mitotic DNA synthesis (MiDAS) and successful chromosome segregation. In cells experiencing mild replication stress, MiDAS was detected irrespective of mitotically generated DNA damage. MiDAS broadly required de novo RAD51 recruitment to single-stranded DNA, which was supported by the phosphorylation of RAD51 by the key mitotic regulator Polo-like kinase 1. Importantly, acute inhibition of MiDAS delayed anaphase onset and induced centromere fragility, suggesting a mechanism that prevents the satisfaction of the spindle assembly checkpoint while chromosomal replication remains incomplete. This study hence identifies an unexpected function of RAD51 in promoting genomic stability in mitosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of cryptochrome and REV-ERB promotes DNA repair and cell cycle arrest in cisplatin-treated human cells

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) and cell cycle checkpoints impact the ability of the anti-cancer drug cisplatin to inhibit cell proliferation and induce cell death. Genetic studies have shown that both NER and cell cycle progression are impacted by the circadian clock, which has emerged as a novel pharmacological target for the treatment of various disease states. In this study, cultured human cell lines were treated with combinations of cisplatin and the circadian clock modulating compounds KS15 and SR8278, which enhance circadian clock transcriptional output by inhibiting the activities of the cryptochrome and REV-ERB proteins, respectively. Treatment of cells with KS15 and SR8278 protected cells against the anti-proliferative effects of cisplatin and increased the expression of NER factor XPA and cell cycle regulators Wee1 and p21 at the mRNA and protein level. Correlated with these molecular changes, KS15 and SR8278 treatment resulted in fewer unrepaired cisplatin–DNA adducts in genomic DNA and a higher fraction of cells in the G1 phase of the cell cycle. Thus, the use of pharmacological agents targeting the circadian clock could be a novel approach to modulate the responses of normal and cancer cells to cisplatin chemotherapy regimens.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Shigella Enzyme Blocks Human Cell Death to Establish Infection

Scientists at Genentech and the University of California have refined the sole mouse model of shigellosis to achieve a closer match to the hallmarks of the human disease. The development of this improved animal model is crucial for vaccine development efforts. At present, there is no vaccine against Shigella. Shigella...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy