'Ghost Of Tsushima' Update Allows Fox To Do A Happy Dance Before Getting Pets
You know what, if I could befriend a fox, I would. I mean whenever I'm walking back home and I see the little red scoundrels, I want to pet them as if they're a cat. Of course, I've never achieved this dream and really do not want to contract something if it turns around and bites me so it's still on my bucket list. However, Sucker Punch Productions has brought us all closer to owning our own foxes with an update to Ghost of Tsushima and I already love it.www.gamingbible.co.uk
