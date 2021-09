Classic time-waster Cookie Clicker was finally released on Steam last week (September 1) and the game is already one of the most popular titles on the platform. According to SteamDB, Cookie Clicker is simultaneously the most popular release and the hottest release on Steam right now. As such, the game currently holds the number one place on their trending chart. Cookie Clicker is also on their list of the top 15 most-played games by concurrent users, with almost 60,000 users playing it at the time of writing. That’s more than Rocket League, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Ark: Survival Evolved.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO