MiHiYo’s ARPG game Honkai Impact 3rd is getting its v5.1 update titled Pristine Realm on September 16th. It will see the introduction of Elysia, the lovely Miss Pink Elf who will also be the first DPS to use a bow in the game. She will join the game as a farmable S-rank battlesuit alongside her bow, Whisper of the Past. The Elysian Realm also welcomes three more battlesuits and a new Pristine Elf stigma set. Story-wise, Honkai Impact 3rd is introducing a new story arc in this update with a re-run of the Sanka Saga.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO