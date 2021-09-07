CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador could be the shape of things to come for bitcoin – and emerging nations

By Dominic Frisby
moneyweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador. What does that mean for investors?. Today marks a landmark in history. For the first time, a sovereign nation, as recognised by the United Nations, will adopt a cryptocurrency as legal tender. It is not the United States of America, or the...

