CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US airstrikes killed at least 22,000 civilians since 9/11, analysis finds

By Peter Beaumont
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xW35K_0boa6t1C00
People gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle targeted by a US drone strike, which killed 10 people including children, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. Photograph: Marcus Yam/LOS ANGELES TIMES/REX/Shutterstock

US drone and airstrikes have killed at least 22,000 civilians – and perhaps as many as 48,000 – since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, according to new analysis published by the civilian harm monitoring group Airwars.

The analysis , based on the US military’s own assertion that it has conducted almost 100,000 airstrikes since 2001, represents an attempt to estimate the number of civilian deaths across the multiple conflicts that have comprised aspects of the “war on terror”.

The figures, released just ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 , come as the US president, Joe Biden, promised to end the “forever wars” that have marked the past two decades, and with the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan .

Since taking office Biden has reduced US reliance on airstrikes amid a formal review of US drone policy, and has withdrawn from many of the foreign interventions that marked the time in office of his three predecessors George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, since the 2001 attacks on the US by al-Qaida.

Encompassing attacks on Islamic State in Syria , the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as strikes against militant and terror groups in Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan and Libya, the US has said it had conducted at least 91,340 strikes in 20 years – including 9,000 against the Islamic State , the Airwars report said.

Based on that total, Airwars has calculated that “US actions likely killed at least 22,679 civilians, with that number potentially as high as 48,308”.

According to the group’s research , the deadliest year in the past two decades for civilian victims of US airstrikes was 2003 when a minimum of 5,529 civilians were reported to have been killed, almost all during the invasion of Iraq that year.

The next deadliest year was 2017 when at least 4,931 civilians were likely killed, the vast majority in coalition bombing of Iraq and Syria .

However, going by the maximum estimates, 2017 emerges as the worst year for civilians, with up to 19,623 killed, almost all in the bombing campaign against IS.

The death toll from US airstrikes – which the group admits is imprecise – compares with an estimated 387,000 civilians who are believed to have been killed by all parties during the war on terror, according to work done by Brown University’s Costs of War Programme .

The issue of civilian casualties of western airstrikes and other military activities during the war on terror has always been highly contested territory, with the US and its allies insisting that strenuous efforts have been made to minimise civilian death and injury.

And despite the wide-ranging umbrella of operations that have encompassed the war on terror, the US – according to a statement issued by the Pentagon – has never sought to calculate a total of civilian deaths ascribed to actions under its aegis.

An email reply to Airwars from the Pentagon’s Central Command (Centcom) said that it did not have information available on the total number of civilian deaths from airstrikes.

“The information you request is not immediately on hand in our office as it spans between multiple operations/campaigns within a span of between 18 and 20 years,” Centcom said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Altheia Jones-Lecointe: the Black Panther who became a Mangrove Nine hero

Dr Altheia Jones-Lecointe describes her arrival in the UK as more than just a complete shock. The woman who would be labelled by Special Branch as “the brains behind the Black Panther Movement”, and go on to win a groundbreaking legal case against the government, says her move to Britain at the age of 20 was “mind-shattering”.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Forgotten victims of 9/11: The 363,000 civilians killed during the War on Terror

Ahmad Naser came to Kabul to escape the Taliban. The 30-year-old had been a guard at the American military’s Camp Lawton, in Herat, and had applied for a US Special Immigrant Visa to leave the country, given the risk of reprisals. His fears were directed at the wrong army.In the early evening of 29 August, the day before the last American military planes left Afghanistan, a US drone lit up Khwaja Burga, a densely populated district in Kabul. The strike killed a total of 10 civilians, including Mr Naser and seven children, according to family members. They had reportedly been...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Civilian Casualties#9 11#Al Qaida#Islamic#The Islamic State#Pentagon#Central Command
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

Afghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Afghan American woman’s escape highlights secretive CIA role in Kabul rescues

Five days after Afghanistan’s fall, Shaqaiq Birashk, holed up in her Kabul apartment, was contacted by a stranger offering to have her picked up and escorted to the airport for evacuation. The man claimed to work for the U.S. government, said Birashk, an American citizen who, until the Taliban’s takeover, worked on a USAID project.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY
Seattle Times

Pentagon defends deadly drone strike in Kabul

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon continued to assert Monday that the last U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan was necessary to prevent an attack on U.S. troops, despite a New York Times investigation that raises doubts about the military’s version of events, including whether explosives were in the vehicle that was blown up and whether the driver had a connection to the Islamic State group.
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden marks 2 decades since 9/11 with shift in US priorities

WASHINGTON — Few Americans have been closer to the wars, legal debates and political discord that split America following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks than Joe Biden. As a senior senator, Biden helped write legislation that shaped the U.S. response to the attacks. As vice president, he advised Barack Obama on the continued U.S. retaliation, including the 2011 raid into Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wearebreakingnews.com

The US Response To 9/11 Was Just As Damaging As The Attack. (Analysis)

(CNN) – On that horrible day, September 11, 2001, I never saw what happened in real time. He was on an assignment in West Africa, in the middle of Sierra Leone’s civil war. But I remember vividly as I interviewed the victims of the United Revolutionary Front guerrilla army – their lips, ears, crushed limbs, their stories too horrible to imagine – that something great was happening on the other side of the world.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy