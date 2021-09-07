CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Can Cheney’s challengers stop relying on Trump?

By Kerry Drake
WyoFile
WyoFile
Can any of U.S Rep. Liz Cheney’s challengers score points with Republican voters by blasting her for criticizing former President Donald Trump’s actions in Afghanistan?. Probably not, since Trump’s goal was precisely the same as President Joe Biden’s: get out of a 20-year, unwinnable conflict that Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, helped get the U.S. stuck in. But it’s still interesting to watch them labor to do it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WyoFile

WyoFile

ABOUT

WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.

