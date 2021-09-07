Can Cheney’s challengers stop relying on Trump?
Can any of U.S Rep. Liz Cheney’s challengers score points with Republican voters by blasting her for criticizing former President Donald Trump’s actions in Afghanistan?. Probably not, since Trump’s goal was precisely the same as President Joe Biden’s: get out of a 20-year, unwinnable conflict that Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, helped get the U.S. stuck in. But it’s still interesting to watch them labor to do it.www.wyofile.com
