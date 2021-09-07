CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Egypt accused of widespread state-sanctioned killings of dissidents

By Ruth Michaelson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bm34Z_0boa6fuG00
A meeting between the Egyptian intelligence chief and Hamas officials in Gaza, Palestine - 31 May 2021<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock (11987373h) A member of Egyptian security stands guard by a banner showing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting between the Egyptian intelligence chief and Hamas officials in Gaza City. Major general Abbas Kamel as they meet in Gaza, 31 May 2021. kamel is on an official visit to Israel and Palestinian territories to follow up on the Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement between Palestinian armed groups and Israel. A meeting between the Egyptian intelligence chief and Hamas officials in Gaza, Palestine - 31 May 2021 Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Egyptian security forces engaged in an extended campaign of extrajudicial killings of detainees, routinely masked as shootouts with alleged terrorists, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

The report details what it alleges are a pattern of extrajudicial assassinations between 2015 and last year, a period in which the Egyptian interior ministry said publicly that 755 people were killed in alleged exchanges of fire with security forces, while naming just 141.

The ministry’s statements were sometimes accompanied by photos showing bodies in remote desert locations lying next to firearms that the Egyptian authorities claimed were used in the attack. However, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says that the government rarely provided substantive information about the alleged shootouts.

For its new report, the rights organisation analysed nine of the incidents the Egyptian government claimed were shootouts, in which 75 alleged militants were killed. It interviewed relatives of 14 of the named individuals killed and conducted forensic analysis of pictures and video of the killings made available by the authorities.

In all 14 cases, family members of the deceased claimed that their relative was in police custody before the alleged shootout took place. Most told HRW that they had witnessed the arrest, and said they had extreme difficulty obtaining information about the death or the body.

The rights group said that the cases its researchers analysed led them to conclude that the individuals killed “at the moment of their deaths apparently posed no life-threatening danger to security forces or others, and so amounted to deliberate and unlawful killings”.

“All evidence indicates that these were probable extrajudicial executions that represent a broader pattern,” HRW claims in its report.

The head of Egypt’s state information service did not respond when contacted to comment on the allegations.

Since coming to power in a military coup in 2013, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, has overseen what HRW describes as “one of the worst prolonged human rights crises in the country’s recent history”, targeting all forms of political opposition, journalists and even benign dissent from citizens posting critical comments on social media. This includes the routine use of terrorism charges , where even peaceful opponents risk being accused of sponsoring or supporting terrorism.

“Under the pretext of combating terrorism, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi’s government has effectively given the interior ministry’s police and national security agency free rein to suppress all opposition, including peaceful dissent, with near-absolute impunity for grave abuses,” said the rights group.

The targets of extrajudicial assassination are normally accused of membership of the banned group Muslim Brotherhood or Hasm, an armed group reportedly responsible for a string of attacks across Egypt since 2016. The extrajudicial killings followed the introduction of a controversial 2015 anti-terrorism law , which removed any need for accountability over security agencies’ use of deadly force.

“This is a reflection of the fact that these agencies feel they are immune from any scrutiny or punishment,” said Amr Magdi of HRW. “Under Sisi, the security agencies have been green-lit to operate as they wish.”

The rights organisation says that the level of documented abuses uncovered shows that Egypt’s international partners “should halt all security and military assistance and weapons transfers to the Egyptian government and condition their resumption on an end to grave human rights abuses and transparent investigations of serious crimes”, as well as imposing sanctions on those responsible.

The Egyptian government is routinely one of the world’s largest arms importers , receiving weapons from around the world, including more than £24m in openly licensed sales from the UK in the past three years.

Related: Karim’s story: Egypt’s crackdown on human rights workers – podcast

Egypt continues to receive $1.3bn (£950m) annually in military aid from the US, despite mounting pressure on Joe Biden to stick to his campaign promises of “no more blank checks” to the country. In February, the Biden administration approved a $200m arms sale to Egypt.

“The US relationship with Egypt is an anomaly,” said Michele Dunne, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Congress is expected to state imminently whether it will override restrictions imposed on up to $300m of the $1.3bn arms deal because of human rights concerns.

“By withholding that $300m, the US would be putting a question mark on the degree of US support for military rule in Egypt, and saying we have some concerns about the brutal, abusive nature of that military rule,” said Dunne.

“There’s no one who can say credibly that withholding $300m in security assistance would cause a real and tangible security problem.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Altheia Jones-Lecointe: the Black Panther who became a Mangrove Nine hero

Dr Altheia Jones-Lecointe describes her arrival in the UK as more than just a complete shock. The woman who would be labelled by Special Branch as “the brains behind the Black Panther Movement”, and go on to win a groundbreaking legal case against the government, says her move to Britain at the age of 20 was “mind-shattering”.
WORLD
The Guardian

New Zealand must foster belonging for all refugees in wake of terror attack

The New Lynn mall terror attack in west Auckland on Friday last week that left five people in hospital and the perpetrator shot dead underscores how isolation and a lack of belonging can create fertile ground for extremist ideas to take root. As the public conversation moves from descriptions of...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. to Hold $130 Million of Egypt's Military Aid Over Human Rights -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will withhold $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt until Cairo takes specific steps related to human rights, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's move is a break with his predecessors' policy of overriding a congressional check on...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Shropshire Star

Israeli PM visits Egypt for talks with President el-Sissi

Egypt and Israel have often found themselves on the same side of a wider regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has visited Egypt for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was the first official visit by an Israeli premier...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Egypt security forces accused of covering up extrajudicial executions

Campaigners have accused Egyptian security forces of killing dozens of alleged militants in extrajudicial executions then claiming the deaths occurred during "shoot-outs". Human Rights Watch cited interior ministry statements as reporting 755 such killings between 2015 and 2020. It examined the cases of 14 men, whose relatives said they died...
MIDDLE EAST
New Haven Register

Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Report: Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 3 lawyers

CAIRO (AP) — State-run media reported an apartment building collapsed in a city just outside Egypt’s capital, killing at least three people. The daily Al-Ahram reported that rescue teams were still searching Thursday for possible victims under the rubble of the four-story building in the city of Shoubra el-Khaima in Qalyubia province. The building collapsed late Wednesday. The Bar Association’s branch in Qalyubia announced that the dead were lawyers working in a law firm in the building owned by one of them. The official MENA news agency said police cordoned off the area and evacuated a neighboring building for safety reasons.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Detainees#Egyptian#Hamas#Palestinian#Hrw#Muslim Brotherhood
The Guardian

Taliban accused of killing 20 civilians in Panjshir valley

The Taliban have been accused of killing 20 civilians in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley, with the apparent killing of a man in uniform being caught on video. The Panjshir valley was the last area to hold out against the Taliban when it swept to power last month, and was where anti-Taliban opposition forces briefly rallied before being overrun.
WORLD
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy