U.S. Officials Confirm First Land Rescue of Americans From Afghanistan

The U.S. is now using other tactics to rescue Americans who are still in Afghanistan.

On Monday, U.S. officials confirmed the first reported land rescue of four Americans from the country.

They were taken out by an overland route to a third party country and greeted by the U.S. embassy shortly after they crossed Afghanistan’s border.

These are the first Americans to flee the country not by plane since the U.S. withdrew troops a week ago.

The White House says there are still about 100 Americans in Afghanistan and officials are working to get them out.