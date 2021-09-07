CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Officials Confirm First Land Rescue of Americans From Afghanistan

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XelUc_0boa6ZYm00

The U.S. is now using other tactics to rescue Americans who are still in Afghanistan.

On Monday, U.S. officials confirmed the first reported land rescue of four Americans from the country.

They were taken out by an overland route to a third party country and greeted by the U.S. embassy shortly after they crossed Afghanistan’s border.

These are the first Americans to flee the country not by plane since the U.S. withdrew troops a week ago.

The White House says there are still about 100 Americans in Afghanistan and officials are working to get them out.

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Reuters

Pakistani security official urges U.S. to engage with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan urged the world to engage with Taliban-led Afghanistan and said the United States should listen to its message as it reassess its relationship with the South Asian nation, a top Pakistani security official said on Wednesday. Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan's National Security Adviser, told reporters...
WORLD
Fox News

Trump says terrorists 'absolutely' airlifted from Afghanistan in US evacuation

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, suggested that terrorists "absolutely" were airlifted from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. evacuation effort from Kabul last month, questioning the Biden administration's vetting process. The former president, during the interview, called the Biden administration’s effort...
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Blinken testifies on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday defended the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a contentious congressional hearing. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. Appearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken faced complaints from angry lawmakers about the administration’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Flight from Kabul with Americans on board lands in Qatar

A flight with American citizens and lawful permanent residents that departed Afghanistan on Thursday safely landed in Qatar, the White House confirmed, adding that the Taliban was "cooperative" in the effort. The flight which departed Kazul's Hamid Karzai International Airport was chartered through Qatar Airways. The White House said the...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Official: U.S. helps family evacuate Afghanistan

A senior official confirmed Monday that the United States aided the departure of four U.S. from Afghanistan via an overland route, the first such evacuation since the United States withdrew troops from the country last week. A state department spokesperson said that the U.S. “facilitated the safe departure of four...
POLITICS
KTAL

Wash. Post: U.S. officials say Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin threatened embassy staff in effort to enter Afghanistan, rescue Americans

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST/KFOR) – The Washington Post is reporting that two U.S. officials said Congressman Markwayne Mullin sought to get a large amount of money into Afghanistan in an effort to rescue American citizens, and threatened resistant embassy staff. KFOR News could not, as of Tuesday night, independently verify the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tennesseestar.com

Lt. Col. Jonathon Myers and Retired U.S. Marine Talks Efforts to Rescue Stranded Americans Left Behind in Afghanistan by Biden Administration

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Lt. Col. Jonathon Myers, a retired Marine intelligence officer and author of American to the Corps to the newsmakers line to discuss his efforts to rescue stranded American citizens in the wake of the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan.
NASHVILLE, TN
AFP

Blinken tells irate lawmakers the US was ready on Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday insisted the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios in Afghanistan, as irate lawmakers accused the White House of presiding over a historic disaster. - 'Unmitigated disaster' - Republican lawmakers, seeing a vulnerability for Biden, have portrayed the pullout as chaotic and accused the president of abandoning Americans to the fate of the Taliban.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
CHARITIES
