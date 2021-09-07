Orchards Mall to begin renovations in 2022
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Updates have been slow going at Orchards Mall, now managed by Christina Castanedas from Bedi & Associates. The mall last December announced plans to build a hotel, conference center and make other improvements to find new uses for the mostly empty shopping center. Castanedas said then the goal was to finish construction by the end of 2022. Last week, Castanedas said construction on the site will start the first quarter of 2022 and will finish around the end of 2023. They don’t have a groundbreaking date for the hotel.www.heraldpalladium.com
