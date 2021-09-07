HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away

National Hurricane Center watching two systems Tuesday morning, including one that appears destined for Florida.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Larry continues its trek away from the United States mainland, but it is a developing system in the Gulf that is getting attention Tuesday morning from forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center says the yellow X in the graphic above may not form into a named system before traveling across the Florida peninsula, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on. It may, according to the latest update, form into a storm once it reemerges off of the United States east coast.

Hurricane Larry appears to be no issue for the United States mainland, as of Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021.

The expected time frame for development: likely five days or more.

What happens once the system emerges over the Atlantic is unclear. We remind our readers that the yellow oval is the predicted area of development, not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the Tuesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry, located over the central Atlantic about 900 miles southeast of Bermuda. 1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

