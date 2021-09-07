Fall movie season guide: The top 25 Oscar contenders of 2021 and where to watch them
With Marvel blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" closing out this year's summer movie calendar, we've now entered the fall movie awards season, and it's looking like like an unusually busy one. This year's lineup not only features new releases by some of the biggest movie stars and directors working today, but many films finally arriving after being delayed a year due to the start of the pandemic in 2020.www.heraldtribune.com
Comments / 0