Tracking increase in tropical moisture

Jacksonville, Fl — Coming off a stellar weekend with relatively comfortable mornings and dry, hot afternoons, the pattern turns more typical for late summer.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says offshore winds will carry heat all the way to the beaches, which will likely peak at 90 degrees.

We’ll see 40-50% coverage of thundershowers today, then closer to 70% coverage on Wednesday.

“This increase in the rain, courtesy of a little tropical disturbance coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. But it doesn’t look like this will develop much as far as low pressure goes before it gets to Florida. So that’s some good news”, Buresh said.

Thursday looks to be the wettest day overall, with near-100% coverage. Buresh is tracking a drier weekend ahead. Temperatures will be at or near average in the upper 80s.

