Holly Willoughby looks fabulous in nautical high street dress on This Morning

By Georgia Brown
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Morning fans have been loving having Holly Willoughby back on their screens since she and co-presenter Phillip Schofield returned to their daytime TV roles on Monday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share her on-screen outfit details with fans, Holly embraced her new sense of style as she rocked a nautical denim dress. Complete with a statement ruffled collar, waist-defining detail and chic lace trim, fans will be thrilled to learn Holly's button-down dress is a high street bargain.

