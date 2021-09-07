CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips – Our 5/2 NAP of the Day + £25 Risk Free Bet

By Soccerlens.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s NAP of the Day comes from Goodwood where we like the chances of 5/2 shot Just Hubert to win the 4:05 and you can get a £30 Free Bet while you’re at it. The SportLens racing experts looked through all of Tuesday’s cards and all agreed on their best bet. That is none other than Just Hubert, a previous course and distance winner and Goodwood specialist, in the 2m Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap there at 4:05. There is plenty to like about the five-year-old Dunaden gelding who is very much in-form for trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick, so he could enhance his fine record at this venue.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaidhorse.com

Don’t miss out! Catch up on all the latest Horse racing news

It’s hard to remember now, but there once was a time before the internet had taken over our lives. and the 24-hour news cycle didn’t yet exist. For anyone under the age of 35, this might be almost impossible to comprehend, but it’s true. Back then, people would either read the morning newspaper or watch the evening news report on television to find out what had happened in the world that day. What did people do with the rest of their days? It’s hard to be sure, but thankfully, given the instant news era we now live in, we’ll never have to find out.
WORLD
theplaidhorse.com

Who truly is the best? Looking at the rankings for the best Jockeys in the world

Pretty much since the dawn of human civilization, men and women have tried to catch and tame wild horses. Horses had a lot of uses, given their strength. Moving heavy objects became much easier if you had a horse. In addition, it was also seen as a symbol of status and power; the more horses you owned, you would therefore be wealthier than those around you. While they could be put to work or used to demonstrate wealth, they have also been used for sport, with Horse racing being an established part of human society for longer than most of us would believe.
ANIMALS
thezebra.org

What Does A NAP Mean In Horse Racing?

When it comes to the world of horse racing and betting on horses placing in races, there is certainly a great deal to learn about and take in! There are hundreds of different bet types to get your head around, the different track surfaces and their conditions to consider and also all of the new and confusing racing and betting terms that are used to understand. It really can seem like bettors and bookies are speaking a different language when you first enter the sport. This can be very intimidating to say the least. In this guide we look at the term NAP as we ask: what does a NAP mean in horse racing?
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nap#Best Bet#Royal Sussex Regiment#Goodwood#Sportlens
chatsports.com

Football Accumulator Betting Tips: Today’s 19/1 Acca + a Free Bet for All Readers

European heavyweights like England, Spain, Germany and Italy are all in action during this Sunday’s World Cup qualifiers and here is our team to win five-fold accumulator. PariMatch are giving all SportsLens readers a £30 Free Bet on Sunday when placing a £5 bet on any football match. Bet just £5 on any game and they will give £30 in Free Bets to use on any sporting events o your choice.
SOCCER
newschain

Racing great Altior retires

Dual Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Altior has been retired, trainer Nicky Henderson has announced. In a glittering career that yielded 21 victories from 26 starts, Altior won 10 Grade One races. He also won at the Cheltenham Festival four years in a row, with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: Our BEST BETS for the 2021 Italian Open

The Italian Open is a glamourous and attractive event on the European Tour that always brings in a world-class field and always produces a memorable week. The Englishman Ross McGowan won the tournament last season, completing a one-stroke victory over Laurie Canter and Nicolas Colsaerts to secure his second European Tour title.
GOLF
newschain

A supreme Champion – five of Altior’s best performances

With news of Altior’s retirement, PA Racing takes a look back at five of his best performances:. 1) Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle, Cheltenham, 2016. Quite incredibly this remains the last time Altior was not sent off as favourite – and in only one of those was he bigger than even money, for his last ever race. It is not that surprising, given how impressive he was this day, slamming a top-class horse in Min by seven lengths. Nicky Henderson also supplied the third in the race – subsequent dual Champion Hurdle winner in Buveur D’Air.
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Aspects that Influence Horse Racing Betting Odds

Betting on horse racing is one of the most popular forms of betting in both the UK and the USA. Other nations with a strong horseracing following include France, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, while fans in Japan are known to have a special thing for this sport. One of the most important elements of wagering on any sports betting market is the odds. Here we will examine the many factors that determine horse racing odds, and what you should look out for when placing horse racing wagers.
HOBBIES
UPI News

Arc Trials, Irish festival of Group 1's compete with Kentucky Downs

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Time-honored racing programs in Ireland, France and England competed for attention during weekend horse racing with an upstart track on the Kentucky-Tennessee border that has quickly assumed a major role in U.S. racing. Kentucky Downs, the former Dueling Grounds, wrapped up its brief, but lucrative, meeting...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: Our BEST BETS for the BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship is the event that every player wants to win on the European Tour at the iconic venue of Wentworth. Legends of the game such as Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie all won this tournament on multiple occasions, so it is all about joining this prestigious winner's board.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Friday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming – Watch Doncaster St Leger Festival Live + Get a Free Bet

Watch and bet on horse racing meetings this Friday online through Quinnbet and their horse racing live streaming service – plus get a £25 Free Bet. What makes live horse racing streaming so appealing is the quick and easy access to it for all UK and Irish meetings, plus selected oversea events from outside the British Isles, every day. That means you can watch and bet on horse racing online through your betting account.
ANIMALS
newschain

Punchestown ready for Gordon Elliott’s return

Punchestown is ready to welcome Gordon Elliott back on track if he is in attendance following the end of his suspension – as crowds also return to the Leinster venue for the first time since February 2020. As Punchestown stages a rare Flat fixture on Tuesday, Elliott has one confirmed...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gordon Elliott: Racing trainer returns to action after six-month suspension

Gordon Elliott was out of luck at Punchestown with his first runner since returning from suspension.The Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that punishment suspended, after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media in March.Elliott was also ordered to pay costs of £15,000 - with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board stating the punishment reflected “the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry” after the image provoked huge public outcry.After serving a ban of six months, during which time Denise Foster took temporary control...
SPORTS
nashvillegab.com

What to expect from Rachael Blackmore in the new jump racing season

Rachael Blackmore probably still pinches herself when she thinks back to her success last season. The fame and fortune which suddenly engulfed her were the products of stunning performances in horse racing’s biggest events. At the Cheltenham Festival, she rode six winners to claim the top jockey accolade, before following that up with a win in the Grand National — the holy grail for every jockey.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Ville De Grace is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting. Ville De Grace can give Sir Michael Stoute a second victory in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth. The Freemason Lodge handler has not struck gold in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy