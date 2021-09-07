Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips – Our 5/2 NAP of the Day + £25 Risk Free Bet
Today’s NAP of the Day comes from Goodwood where we like the chances of 5/2 shot Just Hubert to win the 4:05 and you can get a £30 Free Bet while you’re at it. The SportLens racing experts looked through all of Tuesday’s cards and all agreed on their best bet. That is none other than Just Hubert, a previous course and distance winner and Goodwood specialist, in the 2m Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap there at 4:05. There is plenty to like about the five-year-old Dunaden gelding who is very much in-form for trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick, so he could enhance his fine record at this venue.www.chatsports.com
