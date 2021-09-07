RIP Jean-Paul Belmondo: The Actor Who Went from the French New Wave to Action Superstardom

"I'm the French Riviera's most cheated on wife. Did you know?" Icarus Films has released the official US trailer for an indie French romantic drama called Suzanna Andler, adapted from the Marguerite Duras play of the same name. This first premiered at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival earlier in the year, and at the Hong Kong Film Festival, and arrives in theaters in the US starting in October. Trapped in marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman, a middle aged mother takes a break and goes with her young lover to a Riviera beach house where she plans a family vacation for the summer. "This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life." Suzanna Andler stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Suzanna Andler, with Niels Schneider, Nathan Willcocks, and Julia Roy. This seems like an explicitly French exploration of infidelity and marriage, and how hard it is to break free from love. Check it out below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO