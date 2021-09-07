CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

RIP Jean-Paul Belmondo: The Actor Who Went from the French New Wave to Action Superstardom

By in Film Leave a Comment
openculture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor quite a stretch, the late Jean-Paul Belmondo was France’s biggest movie star. He also, in what now looks like the greater achievement, stubbornly remained the most French of all movie stars. In France of the 1960s, an actor of Belmondo’s generation and level of success would have been expected to try making a go of it in Hollywood. And as he himself admitted at the time, “every Frenchman dreams of making a Western.” But “America has plenty of good actors. I’m not being falsely modest, but why would they need me? I prefer a national film to an international film.” When a cinema detaches from its country, “something is lost. Look at what happened to Italy when they went international.”

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Jean-Paul Belmondo's ex-wives? Late actor was married twice

Known for his rugged demeanour and rebellious smile, Jean-Paul Belmondo was one of the most well known faces of French New Wave cinema in the 1960s. It has just been announced that the actor has passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Paris. We take a closer look at his incredible career, dating history, and introduce you to Jean-Paul Belmondo’s ex wives.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Jean-Paul Belmondo, Iconic French Leading Man, Dead at 88

For a rare cohort of actors, there’s one role that transforms them into an icon. For the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, that role came in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 film Breathless, which established him as a leading man and as an utterly magnetic onscreen presence. Belmondo’s long career on screen saw him working with a host of his country’s greatest filmmakers, including Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, François Truffaut and Claude Lelouch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
darkhorizons.com

R.I.P. Jean-Paul Belmondo

French New Wave icon Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless,” has died at his home in Paris on Monday. He was 88. No cause was given. Belmondo was famed for playing tough, amoral, unsentimental characters on the fringes of society before steering towards more crowd-pleasing roles. Still, Belmondo was...
CELEBRITIES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of 'Breathless,' dies at 88

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died at 88. His death was confirmed Monday by the office of his lawyer, Michel...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Anna Karina
Person
Alain Resnais
Person
François Truffaut
Texarkana Gazette

Nino Castelnuovo, 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' star, dies

Nino Castelnuovo, a popular Italian film and television actor who found success beyond his home country when he starred alongside Catherine Deneuve in the soaringly sentimental French new wave musical "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," died Sept. 6 in Rome. He was 84. His death, in a hospital, was confirmed by...
MOVIES
openculture.com

How Agnès Varda Explores Beauty in Cléo from 5 to 7: a Video Essay

“We don’t see things as they are; we see them as we are.” That quote is usually attributed to Anaïs Nin, who counts among the most famous Parisiennes despite only having spent a relatively short stretch of her life there. Cléo Victoire must also occupy those same ranks, despite being a wholly fictional character. We know her as the protagonist of 1962’s Cléo from 5 to 7, the breakout feature by French New Wave auteur Agnès Varda — another of the great Parisiennes of our time, if one reluctant enough to have arrived for her education at the Sorbonne seeing Paris as a “grey, inhumane, sad city.” Still, as Cléo’s perambulations through and interactions with Paris reveal, Varda certainly knew how to use the place.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

“Sin City” star Eva Green has the talent in her genes

M.Ascenders are among the heroes of the film business that are far too rarely sung about. Marlène Jobert, for example, had a long time ago traffic accident that left a 13 centimeter scar and the freckles on her left cheek no longer showing up. In her appearances in films such...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#French New Wave#Stunts#Frenchman#Italian#La Nouvelle Vague#Twitter#Colinmarshall
First Showing

Charlotte Gainsbourg & Niels Schneider in 'Suzanna Andler' US Trailer

"I'm the French Riviera's most cheated on wife. Did you know?" Icarus Films has released the official US trailer for an indie French romantic drama called Suzanna Andler, adapted from the Marguerite Duras play of the same name. This first premiered at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival earlier in the year, and at the Hong Kong Film Festival, and arrives in theaters in the US starting in October. Trapped in marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman, a middle aged mother takes a break and goes with her young lover to a Riviera beach house where she plans a family vacation for the summer. "This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life." Suzanna Andler stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Suzanna Andler, with Niels Schneider, Nathan Willcocks, and Julia Roy. This seems like an explicitly French exploration of infidelity and marriage, and how hard it is to break free from love. Check it out below.
MOVIES
ithaca.edu

Behind the Screens: Lucius Barre, International Film Publicist

Lucius Barre serves at the first speaker for the Behind the Screens series. Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema. International film publicist Lucius Barre will serve as the first speaker in a new online series, “Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema” on Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It is free and open to the public.
ITHACA, NY
wfpk.org

Culture Maven review: “That Man From Rio”

In the mid 80s, a good friend of mine had an early twenty-something foreign exchange student living with her. We were talking one day about French films, and I mentioned as how I always thought Jean-Paul Belmondo was simply one of the coolest dudes I’d ever seen on screen. She...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Leylah Fernandez’s Met Gala 2021 Dress Pays Homage to Venus & Serena Williams

Leylah Fernandez’s 2021 Met Gala look paid homage to an unexpected side of American history. The Canadian tennis star, who made headlines this weekend for her run to the finals at the 2021 US Open, made a surprise appearance as well at the biggest night in fashion. Taking place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 19-year-old arrived in an elevated twist on revitalized early aughts trends. The striped black and white design comes courtesy of Carolina Herrera, delivered fresh off the runway from Wes Gordon’s spring ’22 show, which debuted during New York Fashion Week as part of...
TENNIS
NYLON

Megan Fox Debuted Pin Up Girl Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

The day after her showing up to the MTV VMAs in sexy mermaid ensemble complete with wet-looking hair in drenched waves, Megan Fox arrived at the Met Gala with the ultimate hair change up: bangs. For Megan’s Met Gala debut on September 13, to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, she arrived in a hairstyle we’ve never seen her wearing before.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy