Clear night with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's

It was a beautiful holiday weekend and we woke up to temps in the 50s...then the humidity quickly increased ahead of a cold front. That cold front created a line of severe storms that dropped tennis ball size hail in Appleton and 1" hail in Delevan and Fond du Lac. There were numerous other reports of much smaller hail across SE WI, and the winds never got over 40 mph.

We had heavy downpours around the noon hour, but the line moved quickly and most of us only got 0.25" or less of rain...but it is better than nothing. The rest of the afternoon has seen clearing with just a spotty shower, highs in the 70s and dropping humidity.

As the dry air moves in this evening behind the front, lows tonight drop into the 50s. Wednesday is sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. NW winds will gust to 25 mph during the day, and there is a slight chance for a brief pop up light rain shower.

Thursday is sunny and 75, Friday is sunny and 80, and Saturday is windy and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday morning...otherwise the rest of this week is dry. Sunday is windy and cooler behind the front with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool

Low: 59 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

WEDNES: Partly cloudy and windy with an isolated afternoon sprinkle

High: 76

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 75

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm

High: 80

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm with isolated shower by evening

High: 84

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated shower

High: 73

Wind: NE 10-15 mph