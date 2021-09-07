'Spencer,' 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Benedetta' Among BFI London Film Festival Galas, Full Program Unveiled

The 65th BFI London Film Festival has unveiled the eight movies in its competition program, from which the winner of the best film award will be chosen. The titles are Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, Harry Wootliff’s True Things, Belle from Mamoru Hosoda, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, Panah Panahi’s Hit the Road, Michel Franco’s Sundown and Lingui, The Sacred Bonds from Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. “The 2021 nominated films showcase an incredible range of filmmaking talent from across the world,” organizers said Friday. “Eleven countries are represented across the producers and co-producers. The films also represent thrilling thematic breadth — from...

