AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team in 2022 as further pieces of the Formula 1 driver market puzzle are completed. On the same day that Mercedes announced George Russell will replace Alfa Romeo-bound Valtteri Bottas next year, AlphaTauri confirmed an unchanged line-up that will keep Gasly and Tsunoda on board for a second season together. Gasly has impressed in 2021 but saw any chance of a return to Red Bull closed off by Sergio Perez’s contract extension, and he will now be tasked with leading AlphaTauri into the new era of Formula 1 regulations.

