AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

Max Verstappen says he trusted Lewis Hamilton would give him more room in their incident that forced both cars to retire from the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton was emerging from the pits with Verstappen on his outside as they approached Turn 1, fighting for what was effectively third place behind the two McLarens. As Verstappen tried to overtake around the outside, Hamilton kept his nose ahead but the Red Bull driver did not take to the run-off area, and after being launched off the apex curb at Turn 2 his car went over the top of the Mercedes, taking both out of the race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO