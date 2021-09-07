CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Williams backs Russell to succeed at Mercedes

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams team principal Jost Capito says George Russell has “all the characteristics necessary to achieve the greatest success” in Formula 1 after his long-expected move to Mercedes was confirmed today. Russell has driven for Williams for his entire F1 career so far, and is currently in his third year with...

racer.com

newschain

George Russell looks to be Mercedes-bound

George Russell’s mouth-watering move to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will finally be announced this week.The PA news agency understands that Valtteri Bottas’ Silver Arrows departure could be confirmed as early as Monday.Bottas, the 32-year-old Finn, a nine-time winner, will join Alfa Romeo – replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen – with Russell’s Mercedes transfer to follow soon after, possibly on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, claimed on Sky Sports that Netflix’s Drive to Survive camera crew were invited to film Russell signing his new contract with Toto Wolff inside the team’s motorhome in Zandvoort on Sunday night. Mercedes have denied their former driver’s claim.Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in Formula One will see him form an intriguing all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.
MOTORSPORTS
Derrick

Russell already knows if he'll drive for Mercedes in 2022

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — George Russell knows if he will race for Mercedes alongside seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton next year, it's just he can't say it. The Williams driver paused for several seconds on Thursday when pressed about his seat for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
uticaphoenix.net

Russell turbocharges shot at Mercedes seat

George Russell turbocharged his hopes of becoming Lewis Hamilton‘s next Mercedes teammate with a stunning second place for Williams in a wet qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. The performance put former champions Williams, who have been uncompetitive for years and this month scored their first points in...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Russell would make things 'difficult' for Hamilton at Mercedes - Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes George Russell would make things “very difficult” for Lewis Hamilton if he were to become the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s Mercedes teammate next year. Mercedes is expected to make an announcement in the near future revealing who will partner Hamilton at the team next year, having...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins

Mercedes is set to announce in the coming weeks who out of Russell and Valtteri Bottas will race for its senior squad next year, with Russell widely expected to land the seat. Mercedes has raced with an unchanged line-up since Bottas joined the team in 2017, replacing Rosberg after his immediate retirement in the wake of his world championship victory.
MERCEDES, TX
marketresearchtelecast.com

Russell to form a 100% British line-up alongside Hamilton at Mercedes

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) – George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas and race Mercedes next season in an all-British lineup alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The news was expected and was effectively confirmed when Bottas, 32, announced his move to the Alfa...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

For only the third time since returning to Formula 1 with a works team in 2010, Mercedes will enter next season with a change in its driver line-up. George Russell is the first driver Mercedes has actively sought to bring in since signing Lewis Hamilton as Michael Schumacher’s replacement for 2013. The only other change came for 2017, when Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement prompted Mercedes to bring in Valtteri Bottas from Williams over the winter.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Factbox: New Mercedes F1 driver George Russell

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Factbox on British Formula One driver George Russell, announced by Mercedes on Tuesday as the next team mate for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. * Born in King's Lynn, England, on Feb 15, 1998, Russell took up karting at the age of seven. * Russell...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

George Russell confirmed at Mercedes for 2022 season

Mercedes has confirmed George Russell will drive for the team alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2022. Russell's promotion to Mercedes was effectively confirmed on Monday, when Alfa Romeo announced it had signed Valtteri Bottas for 2022, but was made official by the team on Tuesday. Russell, 23, is in his third...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Russell is widely expected to be announced as a Mercedes F1 driver in the near future as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who has served as Hamilton’s team-mate since 2017. Hamilton and Bottas have struck a cordial relationship during their time together, winning the constructors’ title for Mercedes in all...
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022

Mercedes has confirmed George Russell as Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One teammate from 2022. The all-British lineup was speculated on for months, and signalled on Monday by Valtteri Bottas’ move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year. Russell is 23 and says he’s “absolutely buzzing.” Russell received a long-term contract but Mercedes did not elaborate.
MOTORSPORTS
batonrougenews.net

F1: Hamilton welcomes Russell to Mercedes team

Brackley [UK], September 7 (ANI): Reigning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has welcomed George Russell to Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, beginning from the 2022 Formula One season as the sport enters a new era of technical regulations. "I want to take a moment to welcome George Russell to the team....
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

Russell has been given the nod to step up to Mercedes for 2022 after three seasons with the Williams outfit. He will replace Valtteri Bottas, who has driven for the German car manufacturer since 2017. With Bottas having played his part in a clean sweep of constructors' championships for Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Williams signs Albon to replace Russell; Latifi stays

Williams has signed Alex Albon to replace George Russell in 2022, with the Red Bull young driver partnering Nicholas Latifi next year. Russell was confirmed as Mercedes’ choice to partner Lewis Hamilton on Tuesday, bringing to an end his three-year spell at Williams. While that move was not unexpected, Williams had not appeared to be in a rush to secure a replacement at it was in talks with a number of experienced drivers, but have moved quickly to confirm Albon — who lost his race seat at Red Bull at the end of last year — in Russell’s place.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Italian Grand Prix: Damon Hill accuses Max Verstappen of deliberate crash into Lewis Hamilton

Damon Hill has accused Max Verstappen of deliberately crashing into Lewis Hamilton during Sunday’s explosive Italian Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo claimed McLaren’s first victory in almost nine years on another afternoon of high drama at Monza’s Temple of Speed. Lando Norris, 21, took a career-best second as McLaren secured a fairytale one-two finish. Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas drove from last to third.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Daniel Ricciardo claims shock win at F1 Italian GP

Australian bags first victory for McLaren; Hamilton and Verstappen crash out after collision. Daniel Ricciardo emerged as the shock winner at Monza, securing the first Formula 1 victory for McLaren since Jenson Button triumphed at Interlagos in 2012. Even better, team-mate Lando Norris was second, ahead of the Mercedes-AMG of Valtteri Bottas.
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Toto Wolff hints at George Russell Mercedes decision and explains delay

Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff has dropped a big hint that George Russell will be confirmed as a Mercedes driver for next season. The young Brit has continued to impress with Williams this season and is widely expected to make the move to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
MOTORSPORTS

