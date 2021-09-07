CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

By David Welch
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21058-w, published online 09 February 2018. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows:. “The authors G.R.-P, D.J.B and A.B. have a granted patent entitled ‘Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus’ (US10780189B2), that relates to...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: A syndromic surveillance tool to detect anomalous clusters of COVID-19 symptoms in the United States

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84145-5, published online 25 February 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the spreadsheet, where the data columns were incorrectly rendered. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Observation and analysis of diving beetle movements while swimming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96158-1, published online 16 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “The authors are grateful for the support of the National Key Research and Development Program of China (Grant No. 2016YFE0132900), the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The blue carbon wealth of nations

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01089-4, published online 12 July 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, in the first sentence of the second paragraph of the section titled “Blue carbon wealth redistribution,” there was an error. In the sentence reading: “The five donor countries that generate the largest blue carbon wealth surpluses are, in addition to Australia: Indonesia, Cuba, Russia and Papua New Guinea,” the country Papua New Guinea should instead have read as “Guinea-Bissau.”
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Appropriate sampling methods and statistics can tell apart fraud from pesticide drift in organic farming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93624-8, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A previous rendition of Figure 6 was published. The original Figure 6 and accompanying legend appear below. In Supplementary Information 5, in the legend of Table 3,. “Comparability of the datasets from...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

New keys to unlock the treasure trove of microbial natural products

This month’s Genome Watch highlights how recent advances in computational identification of biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs), and in their experimental manipulation, are opening new avenues to access novel secondary metabolites. Secondary metabolism-based compound discovery has produced invaluable medical and agricultural treatments, but the discovery process has been beset with technical...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Uvc Light#Reproduction#Light Source#Airborne#A B#Apparatus#Ushio Inc#Google#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Colletotrichum Species Causing Anthracnose of Rubber Trees in China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-28166-7, published online 11 July 2018. The original version of this Article contains errors. It was not indicated in which fungarium or culture collection the holotype material of the new species was deposited. As a consequence, the proposed new species are invalid due to Art. 40.1 of the Shenzhen Code (Turland et al. 2018)1.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantitative, noninvasive MRI characterization of disease progression in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85679-4, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the chemical structure mistakenly featured a pendant amine instead of a pendant hydrazide group. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Medscape News

To Understand Airborne Transmission of Disease, Follow the Flow

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. When we think of the air we breathe, we usually don’t think fluids. But air is a fluid. And bacteria and viruses are carried by fluids. So understanding the dynamics of fluids — how they flow under the influence of various forces, such as gravity and any initial momentum imparted to the fluid — is crucial to understanding how viruses or other pathogens spread from place to place, from person to person.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New tool to probe the control of protein production in human cells

SAHMRI researchers have developed 'capCLIP', an entirely new method of looking at how cells control the timing and targeting of protein synthesis, a process which, when it malfunctions, is critical to the development of serious diseases and disorders. SAHMRI's Cell Signalling and Gene Regulation research group, led by Professor Chris...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Giant optical anisotropy in a quasi-one-dimensional crystal

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-018-0189-1, published online 18 June 2018. In the version of this Letter initially published, the identification of light polarization directions (i.e., parallel or perpendicular to the c axis) in optical spectroscopy and ellipsometry results was reversed. As a result, the directions specified in Fig. 3a,c,d have...
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Derangement of cell cycle markers in peripheral blood mononuclear cells of asthmatic patients as a reliable biomarker for asthma control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91087-5, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Figure legends of Figure 3 and Figure 4. The legends of these Figures were inadvertently switched. The legend of Figure 3:. “mRNA expression of (MKI67, RRM2, and TOP2A) genes in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy