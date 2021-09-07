98% of pilots have no confidence in Grant Shapps’ support for travel sector

A new survey published by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) reveals that 98 per cent of pilots do not have confidence in transport secretary Grant Shapps ’ support for the aviation and travel sectors.

The news comes three weeks before the UK’s furlough scheme is set to come to an end, with 50 per cent of respondents stating they would struggle to cover essential bills if financial support from the government does not continue into winter.

The poll of over 1,700 pilots reveals that half have struggled to meet housing costs as a consequence of the pandemic, while 98 per cent reported feeling worried about their job security.

As MPs return to Parliament after summer recess, the pilots’ union is now calling on Mr Shapps to support a six-month extension to the furlough scheme, to support the aviation industry’s recovery.

“Our current transport secretary has presided over the worst two summer seasons in aviation’s global history and we have lost confidence in his support for aviation,” said acting general secretary of BALPA, Martin Chalk.

“We’ve seen him waste time on ineffectual task forces, implement confusing traffic light systems and undermine public confidence whilst doing little to help those at the sharp end of the Covid crisis.

“Now is his last chance to back a sector so crucial to the economic recovery we know we need.”

He added: “Mr Shapps: you must do the right thing for the sector, the economy and the country and support us now.”

British Airways is just one operator warning of serious financial issues once furlough ends.

In an email to staff last week , it said that when it ends, “our pay costs will steeply increase, and any increase in costs is bad news”.

“We know that our schedule and our operating costs for the rest of this year will not line up.”

The British flag carrier said it had found itself playing “a constant guessing game” due to the changing nature of travel rules and regulations.

“We hoped that our industry would be back on its feet this year, and that the journey to pre-pandemic levels of flying would be well under way,” continued the letter.

“But the cautious approach of governments to the easing of global travel restrictions has undermined customer confidence, and recovery remains far behind where we need it to be.”

In July, a petition signed by 16,000 people calling for furlough to be extended throughout the aviation sector was rejected by the government.

A statement released by the government in response to the petition outlined support already given to the industry and said: “The CJRS was designed as a temporary, economy-wide measure to support businesses while widespread restrictions were in place.

“It is right that we ask employers across the economy to contribute more as Covid-19 related restrictions are lifted, in order to strike a balance between encouraging employers to bring employees back to work and continuing to support the economy and protect incomes.”