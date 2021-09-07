CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Guest column: Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme thrive in Oklahoma

Cover picture for the articleGuest column: Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. These herbs grow well in Oklahoma, along with lots of other herbs that Simon and Garfunkel couldn't work into their lyrics. Herbs are plants that are used for medicinal purposes and to add flavor to food. Fresh herbs are always better when adding flavor to food, but your own dried herbs are also wonderful to have on hand for enhancing your home cooking. Herbs are fantastic for making herb butters, herb vinegars, bundles for flavoring your grilled masterpieces, rubs, marinades, sauces, herbal teas, and potpourri. Who knew you could use herbs in so many ways!

