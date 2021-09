This year, the Women’s Champions League is following a format more similar to the men’s competition. Instead of granting top clubs in big leagues a free pass to the Round of 32, a familiar group stage system has been implemented for the first time ever. The thought is to, of course, create more intrigue, but also more matches. With the securing of DAZN as the broadcast home of the UWCL, adding more matches to the calendar was the easy part. As for the intrigue? Well, it appears they’ve nailed that too.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO