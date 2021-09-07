CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Still Don’t Know What an Eating Disorder Looks Like

By Christine Byrne
Eating disorders have been on the rise for years, but during the pandemic, there was a drastic increase in diagnoses and disordered behaviors. Psychologist Lisa Damour wrote in the New York Times that the combination of high anxiety, lack of structure, and fewer outlets for energy and time created the perfect storm for this rise in disordered behaviors among teens. The same has proved true for adults, as eating disorder treatment centers are at capacity and therapists have long waitlists for new patients, NPR reported in May.

