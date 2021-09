BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster. Hogan, who was released by the Saints last week as part of the team’s roster cuts, is re-signing with New Orleans ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season. After a brief retirement from football where he tried his hand at pro lacrosse, Hogan is getting another shot in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He was impressive for the Saints during training camp and the preseason, and given New Orleans’ depleted receiving corps, the 33-year-old Hogan will likely have a role in Week...

