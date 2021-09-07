CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Morning Fly By: Bring on the season

By Kelly Hinkle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Did everyone have a nice day off yesterday? Did you reflect on the importance of organized labor and maintaining a healthy work-life balance? Hopefully. Well with the unofficial end of Summer behind us, we’ve got nothing to do but look forward to the rapidly approaching season. First up will be training camp, and a few young players are going to have to earn a spot if they want one, because right now they’re all filled up. [NBC Sports Philly]

