CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Tuesday Morning Sports Update-09/07/2021

wsjmsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB – Major League Baseball. Pirates 6, Tigers 3 – Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak. Hayes finished with three hits. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh. Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.

www.wsjmsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Bloomingdale, IL
City
Phoenix, IL
City
Golf, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Toledo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrick Motorsports#Nascar Playoffs#Basketball#Nascar Cup Series#College Athletics#Major League Baseball#Tigers 3#The Detroit Tigers#Reds 3#The Chicago Cubs#Chicago White Sox#Oakland A#Triple A Charlotte#Indians#Ncaafb#Michigan Wr#Wolverines#Irish#Notre Dame#The Detroit Lions
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy