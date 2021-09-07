Tuesday Morning Sports Update-09/07/2021
MLB – Major League Baseball. Pirates 6, Tigers 3 – Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak. Hayes finished with three hits. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh. Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.www.wsjmsports.com
